 'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post
Entertainment

On Sunday, the trailer of Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released online, and Shraddha took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the film

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Vasan Bala, who is gearing up for the release of his film, Jigra, apologised to actress Shraddha Kapoor and her fans for not tagging her while praising her film Stree 2 on social media. He was criticised for tagging everyone but Shraddha in his post lauding Stree 2.

On Sunday, the trailer of Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was released online, and Shraddha took to her Instagram stories to share the trailer and heap praise on the film. "Ye toh theatre mein bhai ke saath dekhna hai," she wrote, adding, "Kya kamaal ladki hai @aliaabhatt...Kya amazing trailer hai @vasanbala #Jigra," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the note, fans of the actress pointed out how Vasan Bala had not tagged her in his post for Stree 2, but even then, Shraddha went on to praise him.

Within minutes, Bala responded to Shraddha's post, and while at it, he also apologised to her fans for the goof up. "Thank you so much Shraddha, hope you and Siddhanth enjoy the film too," he wrote.

"And unrelated but I'll take this opportunity to address - sorry to your fans...Bhool chuk maaf," he added.

Shraddha did not respond to the apology yet, but fans of the actress stated that it was the right thing for the director to do.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 has become one of the biggest films of Bollywood this year as it crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office, and is still going strong.

Speaking of Jigra, the teaser-trailer of the film was released by the makers on Sunday, and it showed Alia Bhatt going to lengths to protect her younger brother Vedang, who gets jailed and is tortured in prison.

The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 11.

