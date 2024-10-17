Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manasi Parekh's Gujarati Film Online

Jhamkudi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Jhamkudi is a Gujarati film starring Manasi Parekh in the lead role. It was released in theatres on May 31, 2024, and it received mixed responses from audiences and critics. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Release date and streaming platform of Jhamkudi

The film is streaming on Shemaroo. The streaming platform shared a video clip on X and captioned, "There is terror in Raniwada 💃 from Zamkudi! Get ready for the movie #Jhamkudi only @ShemarooMe To view on the app."

Talking about the success of the movie Manasi Parekh said, "We set out to create a film that entertains while also provoking thought. The overwhelming response from audiences has been incredibly gratifying, and we are thrilled that Jhamkudi has struck a chord with so many people. As we prepare for the film’s world digital premiere, I truly hope we feel the same love and excitement from our fans during its OTT run."

She added, "We've had so many fans, not just in India but even abroad, asking for a sequel—especially after the amazing response at the Australia Gujarati Film Festival. Trust me, I would love to bring back our fantastic cast and crew. Filming in that beautiful 500-year-old palace in Gondal created such an eerie atmosphere for the movie. The crew even shared some spine-tingling stories about seeing a ghost in a flowing white outfit, which really added to the supernatural elements of our story."

Plot of Jhamkudi

Jhamkudi is set in Gujarat and narrates the story of a small village named Raniwada. On the occasion of Navratri, the villagers decide to celebrate the festival. Later, they learn that celebrating Garba is forbidden in the village due to the curse of an evil entity named Jhamkudi. However, they realise that the rules have already been broken. Will the villagers be able to save themselves from the wrath of the evil?

Cast and production of Jhamkudi

The cast of Jhamkudi includes Manasi Parekh, Sanjay Goradia, Viraj Ghelani, Sanjay Goradia, Chetan Daiya, Ojas Rawal, Krunal Pandit, Jayesh More, Bhavini Jani, Bhaumik Ahir, Hetal Modi, Sanjay Galsar, Helly Thakkar, Rajal Pujara, Parth Nair, Hemang Barot, Bhavini Janiand Hemang Barot, among others.

The Gujarati horror-comedy film is directed by Umang Vyas and written by Heath Bhatt It is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh under Soul Sutra and RD Brothers. Titu Kumar Jena has done the cinematography.