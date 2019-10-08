Jennifer Lopez sued for USD 150,000 for posting her own picture!

Washington D.C.: Sharing a picture of her with beau Alex Rodriguez can cost Jennifer Lopez a whopping sum of USD 150,000 as she is being sued for copyright infringement.

Splash News and Picture Agency, the firm which has filed a suit against Lopez claim that a picture the 50-year old posted on her Instagram story in 2017 was clicked by them and they are the owner of it. Lopez never sought their permission prior to sharing, according to the court documents obtained by E! News.

"Plaintiff never licensed the Photograph to defendant. Nevertheless, Lopez used it without authorization or permission from plaintiff to do so," the documents state.

"Specifically, Lopez or someone acting on her behalf copied the Photograph and distributed it on Instagram, via the @jlo account, on a story posted November 7, 2017," it continued.

The matter isn't coming to light fresh as the firm claimed to notify Lopez of the matter "through her representatives," through a letter dated December 12, 2017.

"The Photograph is creative, distinctive, and valuable. Because of the subject's celebrity status, and the Photograph's quality and visual appeal, plaintiff (and the photographer it represents) stood to gain revenue from licensing the Photograph," the firm said.

They added that through the singer's account, the picture reached millions of Instagram users.

In damages, Splash News and Picture Agency has asked for USD 150,000 and an injunction against Lopez and her team, stopping them from posting the photo again.

Apart from Lopez, model Gigi Hadid was also sued over a copyright infringement claim last month for an image she had previously posted to her Instagram Story of her ex, Zayn Malik.