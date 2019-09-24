Jennifer Lopez opens up about the 'provocative' Versace 'Green Dress' on its 20th anniversary

In an interview JLo opened up about the provocative Versace Green dress.

JLo was nominated for a Grammy in 2000 and was filming ‘The wedding planner’ at that time. Her stylist at that time Andrea Lieberman brought some options to the sets and ‘The Dress’ was one of them. She had to choose one of the three options and she decided to try the Green Dress on. As soon as Jennifer stepped out, her glam team on the set was as awestruck as the world was going to be. However, Lieberman insisted on choosing another option because ‘The Dress’ had been already worn by Donatella Versace herself, one of the spice girls and Sandra Bullock. But JLo knew what she wanted and decided to wear the dress. JLo at first didn’t realise that she was going to have the most iconic moment of her career.

As soon as she got to the carpet she noticed some indistinct chatter and then came the overwhelming reaction. JLo’s moment on the stage proved how breathtakingly provocative the dress was. The audiences started cheering for her and the next morning the world was going berserk trying to find pictures of Jennifer Lopez in The Green Dress.