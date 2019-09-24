Jennifer Lopez opens up about the 'provocative' Versace 'Green Dress' on its 20th anniversary

Jennifer Lopez walked the Versace’s Spring 2020 runway to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘The Dress’. Yes we are talking about JLo’s 2000 Grammys look, the tantalizing Versace Green Jungle Dress that set the Grammys carpet and the internet on fire.
Versace displayed a whole collection at the Spring 2020 runway inspired by ‘The Dress’ and we are feeling all nostalgic after watching her walk in a replica of ‘The Dress’.
In an interview JLo opened up about the provocative Versace Green dress.
JLo was nominated for a Grammy in 2000 and was filming ‘The wedding planner’ at that time. Her stylist at that time Andrea Lieberman brought some options to the sets and ‘The Dress’ was one of them. She had to choose one of the three options and she decided to try the Green Dress on. As soon as Jennifer stepped out, her glam team on the set was as awestruck as the world was going to be. However, Lieberman insisted on choosing another option because ‘The Dress’ had been already worn by Donatella Versace herself, one of the spice girls and Sandra Bullock. But JLo knew what she wanted and decided to wear the dress. JLo at first didn’t realise that she was going to have the most iconic moment of her career.
As soon as she got to the carpet she noticed some indistinct chatter and then came the overwhelming reaction. JLo’s moment on the stage proved how breathtakingly provocative the dress was. The audiences started cheering for her and the next morning the world was going berserk trying to find pictures of Jennifer Lopez in The Green Dress.
‘The Dress’ was the reason Google images were invented.
JLo believes that in terms of her career this dress just marked a moment in time. And even people who don’t know her music or about her movies, they know about The Dress.
According to sources, In 2000 this Versace Green Jungle Dress was costed around $15,000 (INR 10,63,106 ).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)