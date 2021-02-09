Jean-Claude Carrière, celebrated screenwriter and novelist, dies at 89; cinephiles mourn demise of France's 'finest'

Jean-Claude Carrière, the Oscar-winning French screenwriter and novelist hailed as one of France's "finest" artists by The Guardian, passed away on Monday at his home in Paris. He died of natural causes at the age of 89, AFP reported.

Carrière won an Oscar in 1963 for his work with Pierre Etaix on a live-action short film, and received an honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards in 2014.

He had also received the Padma Shri, India's highest civilian honour, for scripting a magnificent 9-hour stage adaptation of 'The Mahabharata' epic.

On Tuesday, several personalities of the cinephile community took to their accounts on Twitter to mourn the celebrated screenwriter's death.

Tamil film icon and politician Kamal Haasan said that he will always miss his young friend and took to the social media to condole Carrière's death.

"Jean Claude Carriere, An internationally reputed French Novelist and screenplay writer stepped into his 90th year recently and stepped out of life today. I will miss my young friend always. Our mutual love and our works will live on," Haasan wrote.