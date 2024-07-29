Javed Akhtar's X Account Gets Hacked: Veteran Screenwriter Warns About 'Harmless' Paris Olympics Message

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar informed his fans on Monday morning that his X handle was hacked by some miscreants. He also warned netizens against believing a rather "harmless" message about the Indian team for Olympics, and shared that it was not posted by him.

Interestingly, Akhtar shared the information about his X handle being hacked on the microblogging site itself. "My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X," he wrote.

However, the 'message' that Akhtar posted about seems to have been deleted as it is not visible on his timeline anymore.

"Change your password immediately," a user advised, while another wrote, "Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon".

Akhtar is known to be quite active on his X account and he often faces the ire of the netizens for his controversial tweets and social commentary. Recently, he was seen getting into a verbal spat with another X user, after he criticised the screenwriter for his rant against Israel.

He wrote, "So now Israel is justifying its indiscriminate round the clock bombing on helpless civilians of Gaza by giving example of Hiroshima and Nagasaki . !!! .. and the so-called civilised world is listening. They are the same people who teach us human rights."

I have always condemned all kind of terrorism . Mob terrorism , bomb terrorism , state terrorism . But you will choose not to understand me Avinash because you are a pathetic nobody who is trying to find an identity by becoming a bigot . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 1, 2023

To this, a user replied, "They are not innocent civilians as it is portrayed, fact remains they are bloody terrorist sympathisers & give shalter to them (sic)."

Reacting to the user, the lyricist clarified, "I have always condemned all kind of terrorism . Mob terrorism , bomb terrorism , state terrorism . But you will choose not to understand me Avinash because you are a pathetic nobody who is trying to find an identity by becoming a bigot."