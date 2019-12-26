'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi' actress to tie knot on December 27

‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ actress Mona Singh is all set to tie knot with Shyam, a South Indian investment banker on December 27. As the D-day is around the corner, the pre-wedding festivites have begun and the pictures of have already surfaced online.
She was seen wearing a pink suit which she paired it up with floral jewelry for the Mehendi ceremony.
Comedian Gaurav Gera, who is a close friend of the actress, was also seen at the ceremony. The actress also celebrated her Bachelorette party with her best friends, including Gaurav Gera, in Goa.
As her pre-wedding pictures have surfaced online, one can tell that the wedding ceremony is a closed knit-affair and only few close friends from the industry, including Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan, will be attending the ceremony.
A pre-wedding party will also be hosted for the to-be married couple on December 26 and preparations for the D-day are in full swing. As reported by Bombay Times, sources close to the actress said, "Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26."
