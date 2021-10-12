e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:09 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor wants to do biopic on life of Mt Everest climber Arunima Sinha

"I have met Arunima Sinha and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen," she said
ANI
Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor

New Delhi: Inspired by the life of a mountain climber Arunima Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her desire of portraying the role of Arunima's on screen. On Monday, Janhvi visited the capital to attend a felicitation ceremony for the Paralympians for their historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics. At the event, she greeted several sportspersons and interacted them.

Janhvi even expressed her desire of portraying the role of Arunima on screen. "I have met Arunima Sinha and her story is very inspiring. I would love to play her on screen," she said.

Arunima is the first female amputee who successfully scaled the mighty Mount Everest. She is also a former national-level volleyball player.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:09 PM IST
