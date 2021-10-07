Janhvi Kapoor gets late mother Sridevi's words inked on her hand

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently jetted off for a vacation, shared a glimpse of her 'days well spent' on Instagram. A video shared by the 'Roohi' actress shows her getting inked.

Janhvi, on Thursday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a string of pictures. A picture shows Janhvi's latest tattoo. It reads as, "I love you my labbu."

As per reports, these are her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi's words in her handwriting.

Sridevi, hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

The veteran actor was married to producer Boney Kapoor and shared daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with him.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with 'Dhadak' in 2018 soon after her mother's death.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the other pictures show the diva chilling in an infinity pool, praying at a temple, doing yoga in the hills and enjoying the nature.

Advertisement

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the OTT-released films 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and 'Roohi'.

Janhvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' and Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.

'Good Luck Jerry' also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The comedy drama is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:32 PM IST