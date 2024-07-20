 Janhvi Kapoor Health Update: Ulajh Actress Discharged From Hospital Post Food Poisoning
Janhvi Kapoor Health Update: Ulajh Actress Discharged From Hospital Post Food Poisoning

Janhvi Kapoor Health Update: Ulajh Actress Discharged From Hospital Post Food Poisoning

Janhvi Kapoor will be next in Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film also features Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was hospitalized with severe food poisoning and admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai on Thursday, July 18. The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress has been discharged and is back home. She had a tough time after consuming apparently contaminated water that had been flowing from taps in various parts of Mumbai for over a month, with no resolution in sight.

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, was hospitalized due to food poisoning but fans can now breathe a sigh of relief regarding her health. According to Zoom, she has been discharged from the hospital and her father Boney Kapoor confirmed the news, stating, "She was discharged this morning. She is much better now."

According to a report in Times Now report, on Wednesday, Janhvi was bedridden at home, as she felt 'frail, weak and anxious'. She was admitted to the hospital the next day.

Her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been constantly monitoring her, and a team of skilled specialists were called to take care of her while she was admitted to the hospital.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next in Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film also features Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. It is written by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Ulajh will be released in theaters on August 2, 2024.

In the film Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Suhana, who is the youngest Deputy High Commissioner. She navigates and closely watches difficult missions at the London embassy.

