Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Was Bedridden & Anxious At Home: Report

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her movie Ulajh, has reportedly been hospitalised due to food poisoning. She was rushed to the hospital on Thursday (July 18) after she felt weak. Reportedly, she has also postponed her work commitments.

According to a report in Times Now, Janhvi was bedridden at home, on Wednesday, as she felt 'frail, weak and anxious'.

A close friend of Janhvi informed the news portal, "She postponed all her appointments on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. On Thursday, she felt even worse. So, the family decided to get her proper medical attention and got her admitted into the hospital. She is on the way to recovery now, though still very weak."

The report further stated that the actress is expected to be discharged by Friday (July 19). However, Janhvi has not reacted to the report yet.

On July 15, the actress was spotted at a promotional event of her upcoming film Ulajh. She wore a stunning black and white outfit and also interacted with the media during the event.

Janhvi made headlines last week for her stunning appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. From haldi and sangeet to baraat, Janhvi did not miss a single event. She was often spotted with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and other Bollywood friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, also featuring Rajkummar Rao. The film released in theatres on May 31 and it received mixed response from critics as well as the audience.

The actress will next be seen with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan in Devara. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.