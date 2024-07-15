'Are You Mad?': Janhvi Kapoor REACTS To Fan Asking About Her Marriage Plans With Shikhar Pahariya (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Uljah. On Monday, July 15, the actress shared a note on her Instagram handle and revealed that she has a secret and will be sharing the news tomorrow.

She wrote, "Guys!! I have a secret. Can't wait to share it with you. Stay tuned for more."

Earlier today, Kapoor and the cast of Uljah attended the trailer preview event in Mumbai. During the event, a fan asked if her 'secret' was her marriage to her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Reacting to this, Janhvi said, “Are you mad?”, rubbishing her wedding rumours with Shikhar.

Check out the video:

Janhvi has been dating Shikhar for a while now. The duo have been quite open about their relationship, frequently making public appearances together.

While speaking to Mirchi Plus, the actress talked about her beau and said that Shikhar has been in her life since she was 15 years old. "I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system, almost as if we’ve raised each other," added the actress.

During her last appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 with Khushi Kapoor, she admitted that she has Shikhar's number on speed dial on her phone.

The duo, who had broken up earlier, reconciled around Diwali 2022.