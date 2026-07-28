Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's Final Film Earns ₹10.15 Crore, Sees Sharp 68% Drop On First Monday

Vijay's Jana Nayagan sees sharp Monday drop | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay 's final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, hit theatres on July 23 and opened to significant buzz among fans. However, the film witnessed a major decline in its Day 5 box office earnings. The film, which was earlier slated for a January release, faced a censor battle and was also impacted by online piracy and leaks, with pirated copies being circulated on platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and multiple torrent sites.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 10.15 crore across 10,436 shows in India on Day 5 (first Monday). The collection marks a decline of around 68.3% compared to the previous day's net earnings of Rs 32 crore. The film's overall India net collection now stands at Rs 134.90 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 157.74 crore.

Overseas, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 4 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 75.50 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 233.24 crore so far.

Day 5 Language-Wise Collections

The film's Day 5 earnings were primarily driven by the Tamil market, which contributed Rs 8.40 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.20 crore and the Telugu version earned Rs 55 lakh.

Jana Nayagan Budget

Reports state that the film's budget is around Rs 300–500 crore. Considering the scale of investment, the current box office numbers are not enough to declare the film a clear success yet.

Jana Nayagan Review