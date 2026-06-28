Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran Wedding CONFIRMED? Singer's Uncle Shares Details Amid Rumours: 'They Are A Good Pair' - VIDEO

Anirudh To Marry Kavya Maran? Uncle Drops Major Hint | Photo Via Instagram

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, are seemingly set to tie the knot, with the music composer and singer's uncle, Y Gee Mahendra, appearing to confirm the wedding amid months of speculation surrounding their relationship. In a recent interview, Mahendra not only congratulated Anirudh but also shared details about what he described as a "very big wedding," further fuelling the ongoing buzz.

Anirudh's Uncle Confirms His Wedding With Kavya Maran

Speaking about his nephew in a recent interview with KPTV, Mahendra said, "He's a very soft boy," before revealing that wedding preparations are underway. "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding," he said, adding that he had received confirmation about the marriage through family sources.

On Wedding Rumours

Clarifying the rumours, Mahendra stated, "Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married." While he did not reveal the wedding date or venue, his remarks have added significant weight to the reports linking Anirudh and Kavya.

'They Are A Good Pair'

Praising Kavya Maran, Mahendra described her as an exceptional individual with impressive leadership qualities. "That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes," he said.

He also expressed his admiration for the couple, saying, "They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business." His comments have since gone viral on social media, with fans celebrating what appears to be a confirmation from a close family member.

What Anirudh Earlier Said On Wedding Rumours

This is not the first time that Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding rumours have made it to the headlines.

In June 2025, Kavya and Anirudh made it to the headlines because of a Reddit post which claimed that they are planning to tie the knot. The post stated that they have been in a relationship for more than a year, and Rajinikanth, the uncle of the music composer, met Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, and spoke about taking their relationship to the next level.

However, reacting to the rumours, Anirudh wrote on X, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours." While he called marriage a rumour, he didn't deny the reports of him dating Kavya.

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Despite Mahendra's remarks, neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has publicly addressed the reports or officially announced their wedding plans.