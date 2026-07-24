Did Vijay's Estranged Wife Sangeetha Watch Jana Nayagan In Theatres Amid Divorce? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan , officially hit theatres on July 23 after months of delay. Initially scheduled for release on January 9, the film’s release was postponed due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, a video claiming that Vijay’s estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, watched his final film Jana Nayagan in theatres has gone viral on social media.

Did CM Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Watch Jana Nayagan?

The viral video shows Sangeetha stepping out of a car while wearing a mask, and dressed in an ethnic suit. The clip sparked speculation among fans, with many assuming that she had arrived at a theatre to watch Vijay’s much-awaited final big-screen appearance amid ongoing divorce rumours.

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The Real Truth

While the video may appear to suggest that Sangeetha went to watch Jana Nayagan, the reality is different. The clip is old and has been shared out of context. Some social media users have falsely combined her old video with a recent one to create the impression that she attended the film’s screening.

Vijay Accused Of Affair With Actress

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Vijay’s wife of nearly three decades, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce, with allegations of infidelity and an alleged affair involving an unnamed actress. Trisha Krishnan’s name was subsequently linked to the controversy, though neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed these claims.

Following the speculation, Vijay and Trisha were seen together on several occasions. The actress also reportedly attended Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10, 2026, while Sangeetha and their children were reportedly absent.

However, Vijay and Trisha have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Vijay married Sangeetha on August 25, 1999, and they have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.