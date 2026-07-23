Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans As She Steps Outside Chennai Theatre After Watching Vijay's Jana Nayagan With Mother

Actress Trisha Krishnan was mobbed by fans and media persons when she stepped out of a Chennai theatre after watching Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's on Thursday (July 23). The actress, who was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, was surrounded by a huge crowd as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of her following the screening.
Videos from outside the theatre showed Trisha making her way through the crowd while security personnel escorted her safely to her vehicle.
However, Trisha, who is also rumoured to be dating Vijay, did not share her review of the film.
After watching the film, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, shared her review with the media. Calling it an enjoyable experience, she said, "Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it."
When a reporter mentioned that Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's final film before he focuses entirely on politics, Uma expressed her disappointment, saying, "I feel bad. We are gonna miss him."
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The political action drama finally released in theatres on Thursday after months of delay due to certification issues.
Originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was postponed after the CBFC withheld certification over concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.
Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as Vijay's final film before he shifts his complete focus to his political career, bringing the curtain down on a celebrated acting career spanning more than three decades.