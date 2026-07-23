Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans As She Steps Outside Chennai Theatre After Watching Vijay's Jana Nayagan With Mother

Actress Trisha Krishnan was mobbed by fans and media persons when she stepped out of a Chennai theatre after watching Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan on Thursday (July 23). The actress, who was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, was surrounded by a huge crowd as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of her following the screening.

Videos from outside the theatre showed Trisha making her way through the crowd while security personnel escorted her safely to her vehicle.

However, Trisha, who is also rumoured to be dating Vijay, did not share her review of the film.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu after watching Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's movie 'Jana Nayagan' pic.twitter.com/pUaoQmZagh — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

After watching the film, Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, shared her review with the media. Calling it an enjoyable experience, she said, "Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it."

When a reporter mentioned that Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's final film before he focuses entirely on politics, Uma expressed her disappointment, saying, "I feel bad. We are gonna miss him."

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: After watching actor and CM Vijay's movie Jana Nayagan, Uma Krishnan, Actress Trisha's mother says, "We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him..." https://t.co/owkqhgoWbp pic.twitter.com/qevwC82bve — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The political action drama finally released in theatres on Thursday after months of delay due to certification issues.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, the film was postponed after the CBFC withheld certification over concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as Vijay's final film before he shifts his complete focus to his political career, bringing the curtain down on a celebrated acting career spanning more than three decades.