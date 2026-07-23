Jana Nayagan Review: Thalapathy Vijay Fights Against Dirty Politics In This Adaptation Of Bhagavanth Kesari

Jana Nayagan Review |

Title: Jana Nayagan / Jan Neta

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol

Director: H. Vinoth

Rating: 3 stars

Jana Nayagan / Jan Neta Review: On January 9, 2026, everyone was eagerly waiting to rush to the theatres and watch Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan. However, the movie was delayed as it didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Now, after around seven months, the movie has finally hit the big screens. So, is it worth the wait? Is Jana Nayagan the best cinematic farewell film for Vijay? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK) (Vijay), who is in jail. He befriends a jailer and his daughter, Viji. After he comes out of jail, he goes to meet the jailer. In an accident, the jailer dies, and Thalapathy becomes Viji's guardian. After a few years, Viji (Mamitha Baiju) unknowingly gets involved in a political matter, and now, John Himler (Bobby Deol) wants to kill her. Will Thalapathy be able to save Viji? Is there a connection between John and Thalapathy? To know the answers to these questions, you need to watch the movie.

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil film, but it has been dubbed and released in Hindi as Jan Neta. We watched the movie's Hindi version. H. Vinoth's directorial is an adaptation of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, which had won the National Award for Best Telugu Feature Film.

It is actually a proper 50-50 scenario here. Some of Jana Nayagan's scenes are exactly the same; it is like we are watching Bhagavanth Kesari with some other actors. We had watched the Hindi-dubbed version of the Telugu film, so here even the dialogues are quite similar.

But Vinoth has added many other elements to the movie. He has adapted Bhagavanth Kesari and turned it into a political film. Fifty percent of the movie is different; the action sequences are better, the political angle impresses, and the climax is totally different. There's a sci-fi angle also in the movie, which grabs our attention. So, the elements that he has added are impressive.

There's an elaborate action sequence featuring Vijay and Mamitha, and it has been shot wonderfully, better than what we saw in Bhagavanth Kesari. However, the movie could have been trimmed by at least 15 minutes.

Jana Nayagan Review: Actors' Performances

Thalapathy Vijay's swag in the film is something that takes Jana Nayagan a notch higher. As usual, he has performed very well, and there's an aura he has that we will miss on the big screens. In the song Thalapathy Kacheri, Anirudh Ravichander tells him, "One last dance", and the way the actor has danced will make you feel happy and emotional at the same time because this is the last time you are actually watching him dance on the big screens.

Mamitha Baiju impresses us with her performance. She leaves a strong mark. Pooja Hegde is good, but she doesn't have much to do in the film. In the original movie, Kajal Aggarwal at least had a scene in the climax in which she performed fantastically, but here Pooja doesn't get the scope to shine.

Bobby Deol has been given a meaty role as the antagonist, and he is very good. But we wonder why someone else has dubbed for Bobby in the Hindi version. His original voice would clearly have been a better choice.

Revathy and Priyamani are wasted in the movie. But Prakash Raj steals the show whenever he comes on the big screen.

Jana Nayagan Review: Music

Anirudh Ravichander's music is the best element of the movie. It elevates the action sequences and creates the perfect mass atmosphere in the theatre.

Jana Nayagan Review: FPJ Verdict

Overall, Jana Nayagan has its moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!