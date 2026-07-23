Jana Nayagan Release: Fans Of Vijay Dance & Celebrate Outside Tamil Nadu Theatres; Watch Video

After months of anticipation and multiple delays, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres. The release sparked grand celebrations across Tamil Nadu, with thousands of fans gathering outside cinema halls to witness the first-day-first show.

Outside several theatres, supporters were seen dancing, cheering, and celebrating the film's release. At Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, huge crowds queued up from early morning to catch the opening show, while large cut-outs and posters of Vijay were put up at various locations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Fans of Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay dance and celebrate outside the Karpagam Complex ahead of the release of the movie 'Jana Nayagan' in theatres worldwide today. pic.twitter.com/qGZtqZnHD1 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

Amid the excitement surrounding the film's release, Tamil actor Jai thanked fans for their patience and unwavering support.

Speaking to the media, Jai said, "Jana Nayagan is set to release tomorrow after overcoming several obstacles and opposition. Even if the film is released on mobile platforms, Thalapathy Vijay 's fans will watch it only in theatres. Like the phrase 'I'm Waiting,' all of you have patiently waited for this moment, and I thank you for your unwavering support."

He also praised Vijay's political journey and wished him continued success as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Jai added, "Our Thalapathy, Joseph Vijay, has now become the Chief Minister. I pray that his governance continues not only for the next five years but for generations to come. I also request all of you to continue extending your wholehearted support to him."

Earlier this month, Vijay officially announced the film's revised release date through an Instagram post and unveiled a new poster, confirming that Jana Nayagan would release in theatres on July 23.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain alongside Vijay. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and production design by V Selvakumar.