Jana Nayagan Advance Booking Report: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Sells More Than 2.50 Lakh Tickets

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking | YouTube

Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is all set to release on Thursday. The movie was supposed to hit the big screens in January this year, but it was delayed, and now, after around seven months of waiting, fans of Vijay will get to watch Jana Nayagan.

The advance booking of the film has started and it has sold more than 2.50 lakh tickets for its first day. By the end of Monday, we can expect it to sell more than 3 lakh tickets. According to Sacnilk, the movie has till now collected Rs. 7.25 crore gross without blocked seats, and with blocked seats, the collection is Rs. 10.98 crore gross.

Well, for now, we can clearly say that Jana Nayagan is heading for a flying start at the box office. But, it will be interesting to see how much it will be able to earn.

Jana Nayagan Release Date Controversy

Jana Nayagan was supposed to release in January, but the film was delayed as it didn't get a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The makers went to court, but after a few weeks of legal battle with the board, they withdrew the case. Later, the movie was submitted to the Revising Committee.

Jana Nayagan CBFC Certification

Finally, the movie was certified by the CBFC earlier this year. It reportedly received an 'A' certificate after multiple cuts and changes.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan is slated to release on July 23, 2026. While it is a Tamil film, the movie will be dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu as well. In Telugu, it is titled Jana Nayakudu, and the Hindi dubbed version is titled Jana Neta.

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Vijay's films haven't performed well in the Hindi market. So, it will be interesting to see what response Jana Neta will get. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.