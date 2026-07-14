When Will CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release In India? Reports Suggest Early Debut - Check Date

Will Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, hit Indian theatres before its overseas release? Multiple reports suggest that could soon become a reality.

According to several industry reports, director H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan is likely to release in India on July 23, one day ahead of its confirmed overseas premiere on July 24. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the reported plan has generated excitement among fans, especially since the film has already completed its censor formalities.

The overseas release date has been confirmed after UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment opened advance bookings for July 24. Following this, reports began claiming that Indian audiences could get to watch the film a day earlier.

If the July 23 release is finalised, Jana Nayagan will enjoy a four-day extended opening weekend in India before the regular working week begins. The strategy has often been adopted for major Tamil releases to maximise box office collections, allowing more time for advance bookings, fan celebrations and strong opening weekend business.

The speculation surrounding the release date gained momentum after the film received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Jana Nayagan has reportedly been awarded an A certificate and has a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes, indicating that the film is fully ready for release.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final outing on the big screen before he shifts his complete focus to politics. The actor, who recently became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, is bidding farewell to a film career spanning over three decades.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain in key roles. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

With overseas bookings already live and the censor process complete, all eyes are now on the makers of the film for an official confirmation on whether Jana Nayagan will indeed arrive in Indian theatres on July 23.