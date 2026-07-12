Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Release Uncut In UK On July 24, Distributor Shares Update

Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is finally set to hit theatres on July 24 after a seven-month delay. While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film for release in India with an A certificate after several cuts and modifications, audiences in the United Kingdom will get to watch the film in its original, uncut form.

On Sunday, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced that Jana Nayagan had received a 15 rating without any edits.

Sharing the update on X, the distributor wrote, "THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY," and added, "#JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time."

THE HONOURABLE CHIEF MINISTER OF TAMIL NADU. C JOSEPH VIJAY. #JanaNayagan in UK cinemas July 24 — uncut, 15-rated. All the action, all the mass, all the Thalapathy craze, exactly as it was meant to be seen. One last time 🔥🔥🔥@actorvijay @KvnProductions @PharsFilm… pic.twitter.com/c6YCX6mvDJ — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 12, 2026

The phrases "uncut" and "exactly as it was meant to be seen" caught the attention of fans online. Many celebrated the announcement by sharing GIFs of Vijay, while others expressed hope that the uncut version would eventually be made available on OTT platforms as well.

Meanwhile, production banner KVN Productions confirmed on Saturday that the film had been certified A by the CBFC, posting, "See you soon in theatres nanba & nanbis. #JanaNayaganCensoredA." Earlier, the makers had maintained that they were verbally assured of receiving a UA 16+ certificate.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Originally scheduled to release before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Jana Nayagan was delayed after facing certification hurdles. According to reports, a member of the examining committee raised objections, leading to the film being referred to the revising committee. Despite the makers approaching the court, the film was eventually cleared only after several months with an A certificate.

CBFC modifications

According to an India Today report, the CBFC directed the makers to remove references linked to TVK, an apparent allusion to Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Vijay's character was reportedly named Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, abbreviated as TVK, and the name is expected to be altered.

The report also stated that several audio and visual changes were made, including modifications to dialogues referring to Ambedkar, Om and New India. Certain scenes, character names and expletives were also reportedly edited before certification.

Since the film is releasing after Vijay's electoral victory, the opening title card is also expected to be updated. Instead of the usual "Thalapathy Vijay," it is likely to introduce him as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay."

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.