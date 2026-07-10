Jana Nayagan: TVK Gets Censored, Abusive Words Muted; Vijay Starrer Gets Multiple Cuts & Modifications From CBFC - Report

Jana Nayagan Cuts | YouTube

Finally, after around six months, Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. The details were shared on the CBFC website, and it has received an 'A' certificate with a runtime of 183 minutes and 11 seconds.

There were reports that the film had received an 'A' certificate after multiple cuts. Now, a report in Bollywood Hungama has mentioned details about the cuts and modifications. According to the portal, visuals of Dr B R Ambedkar on the cover page of a book were asked to be modified.

CBFC asked the makers to replace a dialogue that said, ‘Ambedkar sattam…TVK sattam’. The word 'TVK', which is an abbreviation for Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, was asked to be either muted or modified wherever it was used in the film.

A dialogue in which a character speaks disrespectfully about a woman was muted, along with a specific line about social media. The board also ordered the muting or removal of several specific words. 'Bhagavatham', 'Ranganathar', 'Siluvalia', and two curse words were muted. The word 'Om' was cut entirely, the name 'Sheela Rani' was replaced throughout the film, and references to 'New India', spoken during an explanation of Operation Meluha, were also removed.

When it comes to visual cuts, a scene featuring the Indian flag falling to the ground was asked to be deleted. A scene in which a DC official badge rolls down disrespectfully was removed and replaced. Meanwhile, visuals of a child burning were deleted in two scenes.

Reportedly, after all the cuts and modifications were made, Jana Nayagan received an 'A' certificate on July 9, 2026.

Jana Nayagan Release Controversy

Jana Nayagan was slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, but the movie didn't receive a certificate from the CBFC, so its release was delayed. The makers went to court, but after a few weeks of legal battle against the board, they withdrew the case, and the Vijay starrer was submitted to the CBFC Revising Committee.