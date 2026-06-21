After Toxic Release Date, Thalapathy Vijay Fans Expect Jana Nayagan Update On Tamil Nadu CM's Birthday

Jana Nayagan Update On Vijay's Birthday? | YouTube

On Sunday, KVN Productions announced the release of Yash starrer Toxic. The same production house has produced Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, which is yet to see the light of day. On Monday, June 22, 2026, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay celebrates his 52nd birthday, and fans are expecting that the makers may surprise them with a release date update for Jana Nayagan.

A fan tweeted, "What if @KvnProductions surprises us with the #JanaNayagan release date announcement tomorrow? 🥹 If it happens, it will be the next best day for #ThalapathyVijay fans after May 10 🔥 #CMJosephVijay (sic)."

Another fan posted on X, "A calm June 21 evening—no hype, posters, announcements, first look, or first single like before… after so many years. Feels like the end of an era :) Might get a Jana Nayagan update. #AdvBirthdayWishesThalapathy #Jananayagan #CMJosephVijay (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "@KvnProductions @LohithNK01 @Jagadishbliss, please share the update on #JanaNayagan by 00:00 hrs today. @actorvijay (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jana Nayagan Release Date Controversy

Jana Nayagan was slated to release in January this year. However, the film did not receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and later, the makers took the matter to court.

However, after the legal tussle with the CBFC, the makers withdrew the case, and the movie was submitted to the Revising Committee. Till now, there has been no update on the certification, nor have the makers announced a new release date.

Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections took place in April this year, and the results were announced in May. Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, won the elections, and he became the new Chief Minister of the state.

However, fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to watch his last film on the big screen.