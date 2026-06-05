Vijay's Jana Nayagan Faces Fresh Setback As Producers Refund Distributor Advances Amid Release Uncertainty: Report

The long-delayed release of Jana Nayagan, the final film of actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has taken another turn. With no confirmed release date in sight and certification issues still unresolved, the film's producers have reportedly decided to refund advances paid by distributors.

KVN Productions, which is backing the highly anticipated project, is reportedly preparing to return the money collected from distributors and move ahead with an independent release once all legal and certification hurdles are cleared.

Confirming the development, KVN Productions business head Mohan Suprith told SCREEN, “While we are still in talks, we have decided to refund the money to the film distributors. We felt it was unfair to keep them in loop, while we are still waiting for a possible release date.”

According to reports, the decision was taken following Vijay's suggestion as uncertainty surrounding the film's theatrical release continues to grow.

Months of Delays and Certification Trouble

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 but failed to make its release date because of an ongoing dispute related to its certification.

The film initially received a recommendation for a UA 16+ certificate from the regional panel of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the final certification process soon became entangled in legal proceedings, preventing the film from reaching cinemas.

Ahead of the planned release, KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court seeking faster clearance. However, on January 9, the day the film was supposed to arrive in theatres, the CBFC challenged a single judge's ruling before a division bench of the court. The order was subsequently stayed, forcing the certification process to restart.

In February 2026, the producers withdrew their petition and resubmitted the film through the CBFC's regular review procedure. Although the Revising Committee later screened the film, the certification has still not been issued, leaving the release timeline uncertain.

Financial Impact Across the Industry

The prolonged delay has reportedly caused losses for distributors and exhibitors who had invested heavily in the project. Industry estimates suggest that distributors worldwide have suffered losses of nearly Rs 200 crore, largely due to interest costs on the money tied up in the film.

The absence of Jana Nayagan from theatres during the Pongal 2026 season also affected cinema owners, as no other January release managed to fill the gap left by Vijay's highly anticipated film.

Earlier this year, UK-based distributors Ahimsa and Boleyn refunded nearly Rs 8 crore worth of advance bookings after the January release was cancelled. The distributors described the decision as difficult but necessary given the uncertainty surrounding the film's future.

Reports also suggest that a major non-theatrical rights deal linked to the film has since been cancelled, adding further financial pressure on the producers.

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Vijay's Final Film Before Politics

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was announced as Vijay's final acting project before his full-time entry into politics.

The film features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay, who took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10 after his party secured victory in the state Assembly elections, continues to await the release of what is expected to be his farewell film as an actor.