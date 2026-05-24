June Release CONFIRMED For Jana Nayagan? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Final Movie Delayed By 5 Months Amid Censor Controversy

Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan eyes June release | Photo Via YouTube

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, which marks his final outing as an actor following his decision to retire after a 33-year-long career in the film industry, was initially slated for a theatrical release on January 9 but got delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not certify the film in time. After nearly five months of uncertainty and no official update on the certification process, the film is now finally expected to release next month, much to the excitement of Vijay’s fans.

Jana Nayagan Release Date OUT?

Jana Nayagan appears to have locked June 19, 2026, as its release date, according to ticket booking platform District. Even BookMyShow has updated the release date of Jana Nayagan to June, further fuelling speculation about the film's long-awaited theatrical release.

Photo Via District

However, the makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Jana Nayagan Not Certified Yet

Recently, Venkat K Narayana, the producer of Jana Nayagan, revealed that the film is yet to receive certification. On Friday, during his visit to a temple in Tiruchendur, he was asked about the film by the media, to which he responded that the certification process is still pending. He said, "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest."

When further probed about the release date, Venkat K Narayana once again stated that it was not the right place to discuss such matters; however, he added that an official announcement regarding Jana Nayagan would be made soon, "We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama featuring Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Menon. The film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore.