Actress & BJP Politician Kasthuri Shankar Calls Jana Nayagan '3-Hour-Long Propaganda'; Admits Watching Few Scenes Of Thalapathy Vijay's Film After It Was Leaked

Kasthuri Shankar Calls Jana Nayagan 'Propaganda' | Instagram

The leak of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan has sent shockwaves in the Tamil film industry. Many celebrities took to social media to condemn the leak and also supported the makers, and urged fans not to watch the film's leaked content. Now, actress and BJP politician, Kasthuri Shankar, has admitted that she watched a few scenes of the film after it was leaked, and she called the movie a 'three-hour-long propaganda film'.

While talking to Cinema Express, the actress said, "I have seen bits and pieces of the movie that people have forwarded to me through WhatsApp and other means. It's the talk of the town right now. I have also been learning new information about the movie and I can tell you that if it is seen by the public, it is beneficial to the TVK, not BJP or the DMK. The parties that Vijay is blaming."

She said that it was clear that whoever had leaked Jana Nayagan wanted every word of their propaganda to reach the people. The actress accused the state government of not letting the film be released because they would be directly affected.

She added that the movie was about Tamil Nadu politics and not about central leaders. Kasthuri also claimed that the ruling party was stopping the movie from being shown to the public, especially on the same day when their own propaganda movie (hinting at TN 2026) was released.

Kasthuri claimed that Jana Nayagan will benefit Vijay's political party. She said, "If this movie is seen by people, it will influence them and will in turn benefit TVK. Anything else that actor Vijay or his second-rung leaders come out and say is purely optics. They are just trying to distract people from the actual perpetrators."

Jana Nayagan Leak

Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime police have arrested six people for leaking and circulating pirated copies of Jana Nayagan. The movie was supposed to release on January 9, 2026, but it was postponed, and the new release date is not yet announced.