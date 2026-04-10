Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leak: Makers Issue Legal Notice, Warn 'Such Acts Will Face Immediate Civil & Criminal Proceedings'

Jana Nayagan Makers Take Legal Action After Leak | Photo Via YouTube

Jana Nayagan, which marks actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's film, was leaked online in full HD on Friday, sending shockwaves across the industry. The film, originally slated for a January 9 release, remains stuck without a censor certificate even after four months. In response, the makers have issued a legal notice, stating with 'utmost shock and urgency' that certain scenes were illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated, posing a serious threat of widespread digital leakage across social media platforms.

Jana Nayagan Makers Take Legal Action After Film Gets Leaked

The legal notice read, "It is hereby informed that any dwnloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action."

The notice further stated that the makers have initiated appropriate legal action against those who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from Jana Nayagan, and that further proceedings are actively being pursued against all individuals involved in the illegal circulation.

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The notice further read, “It is informed to public that not to download, receive, store, forward, share or circulate any leaked content relating to Jana Nayagan in any manner whatsoever through any digital or social media platform. Any person found hereafter involved in such acts shall face immediate civil and criminal proceedings at their own risk as to consequences."

Jana Nayagan Director Reacts To Film's Leak

Earlier, Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth reacted to his film's leak by penning an emotional note on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Every scene carries someone's dream. The leak before release is truly painful. Please support by not sharing it."

As of now, Thalapathy Vijay has not reacted to the leak of Jana Nayagan, maintaining silence on the controversy so far.

Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Priyamani, among others, in key roles.