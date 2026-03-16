Pawan Kalyan Reacts To Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Row: 'Makers Should Not Have Approached The Court'

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the censorship delay of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Sharing his views, Kalyan said the situation should not be linked to the NDA government and suggested that the matter could have been handled differently.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, was originally scheduled to release in theatres on January 9. However, its release has been postponed indefinitely after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue the required censor certificate.

During an interaction with Thanthi TV, Kalyan addressed the controversy and reflected on his own experiences with the certification process. He reportedly said, "The Jana Nayagan issue was not handled well at the censor board level. They're blaming the NDA, and that's not right."

Kalyan also cited an example from his own upcoming film OG to explain how the process works. According to him, the film received an ‘A’ certificate due to its violent content, despite his association with the ruling alliance.

Recalling a conversation with his team, he said, "My producers and my director said, 'You're a part of the NDA, and your film has been censored A.' I asked him how he expected a U/A certificate with all the violence portrayed. I told him a rule is a rule and that it cannot be tailor-made for those who are a part of the ruling government."

He further revealed that the makers of OG attempted to apply again in the hope of securing a U/A certificate, but the decision remained unchanged. "The CBFC still ended up giving an A certificate. Even if I used my connections to influence the CBFC, they would clearly tell me that governance and film censorship cannot be linked and that they're separate bodies."

Kalyan also shared that he himself had to make changes to a song in one of his films after objections were raised. "This happens to everybody. The makers of Jana Nayagan should not have approached the court for a solution. How can they blame the NDA government for this issue? If they had not gone to court, it would have been a completely different story. Once it goes to the court, the outcome is in the hands of the legal system," he said.

Jana Nayagan features a large ensemble cast including Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde and Narain.

The film has also sparked speculation among fans that its storyline may carry similarities with the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, though the makers have not officially confirmed the connection.