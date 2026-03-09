Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan's Revising Committee Screening Postponed: Report

Jana Nayagan | Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to release in January this year. But it was postponed, and after a legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification, the revising committee was supposed to watch the film and decide on the film's certification. Reportedly, the revising committee was going to watch Jana Nayagan on Monday, March 9, but the screening has been postponed.

According to Tamil news portal Ottran Cheithi, sources informed that the re-certification was going to take place by March 9, by 2 pm, and even the producers were informed about it via email. But, later, the makers were informed that one of the members of CBFC who was supposed to watch the film is unwell, and that's why the screening has been canceled.

Recently, at an event, Vijay spoke about issues surrounding him, and while he didn't particularly mention Jana Nayagan, the actor-turned-politician said, “Don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems."

Jana Nayagan Controversy

Jana Nayagan was supposed to release on January 9, 2026, and it was postponed as the movie didn't receive a certificate from CBFC. Ahead of the release date, the makers moved to the court, and a legal battle took place between the Jana Nayagan makers and the CBFC.

On January 9, a single-judge bench at the Madras High Court ordered the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the board challenged the judgment, and a division bench stayed the order the same day.

The makers approached the Supreme Court against the stay order. But the SC refused to intervene and ordered the makers to pursue the matter in the Madras High Court. The Division Bench set aside the single-judge's order, citing that the board was not given a proper opportunity to present its case. Later, the makers of the film withdrew their case and submitted the movie to revising committe. But till now, the film has not received a certificate.