Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Clarifies Remarks Linked To Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam's Divorce: 'Lines Were Misinterpreted...'

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Clarifies Remarks Linked To Thalapathy Vijay | Photo Via Instagram

Actress, talk show host Lakshmy Ramakrishnan recently made certain remarks about what a political leader should be like at a political function, which were misinterpreted as a dig at Thalapathy Vijay amid his and Sangeetha Sornalingam's divorce proceedings. Issuing a clarification, she said her speech was 'wrongly linked to his political entry and personal matters,' adding that she never commented on him and knows Vijay as a 'respectful' co-artist.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Clarifies Remarks Linked To Thalapathy Vijay

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), Lakshmy wrote,"I know Vijay only as a respectful, calm and quiet co-artist, and I have always had deep respect for his mother. That is the extent of my personal knowledge. A few lines from a recent stage speech of mine were misinterpreted and wrongly linked to his political entry and now to his personal matters."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She further said that when a daily asked for her quote, she simply stated that people are capable of separating personal issues from political involvement, and that the matter appears to be receiving disproportionate attention during the election season.

"Let me also add: if the concern being expressed is truly about women’s rights, there are countless women facing abuse and injustice with no access to legal support, financial security, or even a next meal. They deserve our attention and advocacy just as much. This statement is only to clarify my stand and correct the misinterpretation," added Ramakrishnan.