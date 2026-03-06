Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan Attend Chennai Wedding Amid Affair Rumours: What Is The Age Gap Between Them?

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Age Gap | Photo Via Instagram

Actor and Thalapathy Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan made a surprising appearance together at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, March 5. His appearance came amid divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who also accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress in her petition, with rumours suggesting that Trisha and Vijay are having an affair given their alleged closeness.

Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan Attend Wedding Together

The duo arrived together in the same car and were seen wearing coordinated outfits, even posing with the newlyweds while standing next to each other. Vijay attended the event in a classic golden shirt and veshti, exuding traditional charm, while Trisha matched him in a radiant gold saree paired with a striking red blouse.



What Is The Age Gap Between Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu, and is 51 years old. He was born on June 22, 1974. Meanwhile, his rumoured lady love, Trisha Krishnan, is 42. She was born on May 4, 1983, also in Madras. The age gap between the two is around nine years.

Vijay's Bodyguard's Post Before Public Appearance with Trisha

Hours before the duo's public appearance, Vijay's bodyguard, Aroon Suresh, took to his Instagram Stories and posted, "Time to rise above all the rumours" (fire emoji). However, he later deleted the post.

Neither Trisha Krishnan nor Vijay has commented on the ongoing chatter about their relationship.

'Betrayal & Violation Of Marital Trust': Sangeetha In Petition

Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce at a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, after 26 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999, and they have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

In her petition, she accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," causing Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.