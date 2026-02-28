 Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam Over Infidelity Claims?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam Over Infidelity Claims?

Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam Over Infidelity Claims?

Jason Sanjay has reportedly unfollowed his father, Thalapathy Vijay, on social media amid the actor’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Sangeetha Sornalingam over alleged infidelity. The move, spotted by eagle-eyed fans, has sparked speculation about possible tensions within the family during the highly discussed separation.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father |

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay just unfollow him? The 25-year-old son of actor and TVK leader Vijay has reportedly made his stance clear amid the ongoing divorce controversy between Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the alleged unfollow shortly after news of his parents’ separation surfaced, sparking fresh speculation online.

As per Mathrubhumi's report, Vijay's son Jason unfollowed him on Instagram. However, some fans claim that he never used to follow him at first place.

Who Is Jason Sanjay?

Jason Sanjay was born on August 26, 2000, to Tamil superstar Vijay and his wife Sangeetha. He grew up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and has a younger sister named Divya Shasha. Jason completed his schooling at the American International School Chennai (AISC). He then pursued filmmaking abroad, earning a PG-Diploma in Film Production at Toronto Film School and further studies in screenwriting in London.

FPJ Shorts
US-Iran-Israel War: Khamenei Killed Or Alive? Here Is What We Know
US-Iran-Israel War: Khamenei Killed Or Alive? Here Is What We Know
AAIB Highlights Low Visibility, Lack Of Navigational Aids On Runway In Preliminary Report For Baramati Plane Crash
AAIB Highlights Low Visibility, Lack Of Navigational Aids On Runway In Preliminary Report For Baramati Plane Crash
Chembur Horror: Worker Plunges To Death, Five Critically Injured After Sixth-Floor Plank Collapse At Under-Construction Site
Chembur Horror: Worker Plunges To Death, Five Critically Injured After Sixth-Floor Plank Collapse At Under-Construction Site
Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam Over Infidelity Claims?
Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam Over Infidelity Claims?

Jason then directed several short films that gained attention online and quietly built his craft. In recent years, Jason has moved toward feature filmmaking and is set to make his directorial debut with a project produced by Lyca Productions, which is generating buzz in the Tamil film industry.

After 26 years of marriage, Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are headed for divorce amid serious allegations. In a petition filed before the family court in Chengalpattu, Sangeetha accused Vijay of being involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress, which she says she discovered in April 2021 and which caused her "deep emotional pain and mental suffering," amounting to a betrayal of marital trust.

Read Also
Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With THIS Actress?  Netizens Allege Amid TVK...
article-image

Despite Vijay reportedly assuring her that the relationship would end, she claims it continued and led to prolonged mental cruelty, emotional neglect and public humiliation, including social media posts featuring the actress during trips and events that allegedly embarrassed Sangeetha and their children. Attempts at reconciliation through legal notices and personal discussions between 2021 and 2025 reportedly failed, and Sangeetha says Vijay gradually withdrew emotionally and distanced himself from family life.

Follow us on