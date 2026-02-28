Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father Amid Divorce From Sangeetha Sornalingam Over Infidelity Claims?

Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Unfollows Father |

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay just unfollow him? The 25-year-old son of actor and TVK leader Vijay has reportedly made his stance clear amid the ongoing divorce controversy between Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the alleged unfollow shortly after news of his parents’ separation surfaced, sparking fresh speculation online.

As per Mathrubhumi's report, Vijay's son Jason unfollowed him on Instagram. However, some fans claim that he never used to follow him at first place.

Who Is Jason Sanjay?

Jason Sanjay was born on August 26, 2000, to Tamil superstar Vijay and his wife Sangeetha. He grew up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and has a younger sister named Divya Shasha. Jason completed his schooling at the American International School Chennai (AISC). He then pursued filmmaking abroad, earning a PG-Diploma in Film Production at Toronto Film School and further studies in screenwriting in London.

Jason then directed several short films that gained attention online and quietly built his craft. In recent years, Jason has moved toward feature filmmaking and is set to make his directorial debut with a project produced by Lyca Productions, which is generating buzz in the Tamil film industry.