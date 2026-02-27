Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With THIS Actress?  Netizens Allege Amid TVK Chief's Divorce From Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With Trisha Krishnan? |

Thalapathy Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, citing an "extramarital relationship with an actress" as the reason. Since the news surfaced online, social media has been abuzz with speculation, with many claiming that famed Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan is allegedly involved. Although no names were mentioned in the petition filed in the Chengalpattu Family Court, fans are left wondering, "Is it Trisha who is having an affair with Vijay?"

The petition filed read, "Since 2021, the Respondent has emotionally withdrawn, treated the Petitioner with verbal disdain and subjected her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home." It further claimed that the actor used to travel abroad and attend public events with the actress who he was reportedly having affair with. "The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media," read the petition.

People created and celebrated edits of Trisha and Vijay. Vijay even had a kissing scene in Leo while knowing his wife was aware of everything. Trisha stood by him through it all. Sangeetha, the woman who bore his children, does not deserve this.



Even though the petition does not name anyone, netizens believe that Trisha Krishnan is the actress with whom Vijay was allegedly having an affair. With speculation already swirling, one user tweeted, "Cheater Vijay is having an extramarital affair with Trisha (sic)." Another wrote, "So the rumor about his extramarital affair with Trisha is true. How sad. More power to Sangeetha!" A third added, "So all the rumours about Vijay-Trisha were true."

Fans also started revisiting old posts and photos for clues. Trisha had recently posted a picture with Vijay captioned, "Happy Birthday bestest." On Vijay’s 2024 birthday, she referred to him as "the calm to my chaos" and wrote, "The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead."

Trisha and Vijay are one of Tamil cinema's most beloved on‑screen pairs, especially popular in the 2000s. They first starred together in the blockbuster action film Ghilli (2004). Because of their hit chemistry, they became a go‑to pairing for several films. They then worked together in Thirupachi, Aathi and Kuruvi, all of which are remembered fondly by fans. After about 15 years apart onscreen, they reunited again in the 2023 action hit Leo.