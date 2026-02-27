Thalapathy Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files For Divorce; TVK Chief Accused Of Extramarital Affair- Reports

Actor Vijay and wife Sangeetha heading for divorce |

Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are reportedly heading for divorce. According to a report by CNN, Sangeetha has sought divorce and filed a petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court.

Vijay & Sangeetha Divorce Reason

According to ANI, Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce in the Chengalpattu Family Court, citing an extramarital relationship. Reports claim that she alleged Vijay was involved in an “extramarital relationship with an actress.”

Tamil Nadu | Actor & TVK chief Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, has filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

As the news of the divorce surfaced online, fans shared messages of support for the actor. One user tweeted, "Sangeetha files for a divorce from Thalapathy Vijay. Hard time Vijay Anna." Another remarked that February 27 was a dramatic day for politics and entertainment, noting that while Arvind Kejriwal was declared innocent, the TVK leader Vijay’s wife filed for divorce.