Vikram Bhatt Defends Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan Amid Affair Rumours: 'They Have Right To Love; I Stand For Freedom...'

Director Vikram Bhatt, who was recently granted regular bail on February 19, 2026, in connection with an alleged multi-crore cheating case involving his wife, Shwetambari Soni, shared his opinion on rumours about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's alleged affair. He said he is unaware whether the rumours are true or not, but admitted he has been on both sides of such situations, having been somebody’s fool and also having fooled someone, adding that the human heart is fallible and goes where it finds happiness.

Vikram Bhatt Defends Vijay & Trisha Krishnan Amid Affair Rumours

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikram shared a long note, supporting Vijay and Trisha, he wrote on Monday, March 9, "I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful."

He added that there are men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites and delete their messages before they get home, men who spend afternoons with women they will never respect enough to acknowledge publicly. Yet, it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others, he added. Their films belong to us.

'They Have Right To Love'

"Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love," wrote Bhatt.



Recently, Vijay and Trisha attended producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5. His appearance came amid divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who also accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress in her petition, with rumours suggesting that Trisha and Vijay are having an affair, given their alleged closeness.

Neither Trisha Krishnan nor Vijay has commented on the ongoing chatter about their relationship.