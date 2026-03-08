Trisha Krishnan Reacts To 'Crude Words' Used By Parthiban With Her Photo & Name At Award Show

Actress Trisha Krishnan finally reacted after her name and photograph were referenced during a recent public event, where remarks were made that sparked criticism online. On Sunday (March 8), she addressed the controversy in a statement on social media, calling out the use of “crude words” without directly naming anyone.

The issue began after filmmaker-actor R Parthiban made comments during an appearance at the Galatta Awards, where he was asked to speak about actors he had previously worked with. When a photo of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban made a remark referencing her iconic role of Kundavai.

He said, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”

The comment came at a time when Trisha had already been in the spotlight after she was seen attending a reception with actor-politician Vijay. Their appearance together drew attention on social media, particularly as it happened days after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for separation.

Breaking her silence, Trisha shared a note on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In the statement, she said she had been informed by the organisers that her name and photo were added to the event presentation at the last minute.

“I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant,” the actress wrote.

Crude words… — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 8, 2026

She further criticised the remarks made during the event, adding, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

Soon after the controversy escalated online, Parthiban issued an apology on March 8 through his X account, expressing regret for his earlier comments.

The discussion around Trisha had intensified earlier when she and Vijay were seen arriving together at a wedding reception. Vijay was carrying a bouquet, while Trisha greeted guests with hugs and handshakes. The two also walked to the stage together to congratulate the newlyweds, posed for pictures and left the venue around the same time.

Meanwhile, developments have also emerged in Vijay’s personal life. According to reports, Sangeetha has approached the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai seeking a divorce and has also requested an interim order allowing her to continue living in their Chennai residence.

Vijay and Sangeetha were married in June 1998 in the United Kingdom and held another ceremony in Chennai in August 1999 in the presence of fans. The couple have two children - Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.

Amid the ongoing personal developments, Vijay has been actively focusing on his political ambitions and is expected to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, with rallies being held across the state.