Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Says Vijay Has 'Guts' To Be With Trisha, Clarifies Amid Criticism: 'Doesn't Mean I Support Illegal Affairs'

Director Mohan G Kshatriyan Says Vijay Has 'Guts' To Be With Trisha Krishnan, | Photo Via X

Actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's off-screen relationship has been circulating for years. Amid this, Vijay's wife, who recently filed for divorce, has accused him of having an extramarital relationship with an actress in her petition, with rumours suggesting closeness between Vijay and Trisha.

Mohan G Kshatriyan Applauds Vijay's 'Guts' In Trisha Affair Row

On Thursday evening, March 5, the duo appeared together at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai, sparking criticism on social media. Following this, director Mohan G Kshatriyan praised Vijay on X for his 'guts' to be seen publicly with Trisha.

He wrote, "Actor Vijay Sir answers everyone in his style and shuts down all rumours.. He has guts."

Mohan Clarifies Post After Praise For Vijay Sparks Row

Soon after, the filmmaker received immense backlash for allegedly supporting Vijay and Trisha’s affair. A social media user wrote, "I had great respect and hope for you as a director. I believed you stood for something good, for our culture and dharma. But this post reveals the truth. It shows how the film industry will do anything for fame and money. The values shown in movies rarely reflect real life. Unfollowing you."

However, Mohan clarified that his comment did not imply support for any alleged affair. "They set an narrative against him using a group of media.. He broke that narrative with his own way. I appreciated that guts. It doesn't mean I'm supporting illegal affairs.. If you all don't get this, what can I do.. Fall in narratives as usual," wrote the director on his X handle on Friday.

What Is The Age Gap Between Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan

Thalapathy Vijay was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu, and is 51 years old. He was born on June 22, 1974. Meanwhile, his rumoured lady love, Trisha Krishnan, is 42. She was born on May 4, 1983, also in Madras. The age gap between the two is around nine years.