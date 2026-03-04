 Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay During Speech In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur: 'You May Try To Silence Me...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay During Speech In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur: 'You May Try To Silence Me...'

Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay During Speech In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur: 'You May Try To Silence Me...'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay addressed the delay of Jana Nayagan during a rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Referring to alleged attempts to silence him, he said, "You may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay." He added that the next government would be a TVK government and thanked supporters for backing his film.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay | Photo Via X

Jana Nayagan, starring actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay, is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, the film has been indefinitely delayed due to censorship issues. Addressing a gathering of supporters in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his political campaign, Vijay also spoke about the delay of his much-awaited film.

Vijay Speaks On Jana Nayagan Delay

The actor was quoted by ANI as saying, "Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jana Nayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign."

Read Also
'He Is Not Afraid, Chances Of Success Are...': Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Reacts To Jana...
article-image

Amid the delay of Jana Nayagan, Canadian distributor and cinema chain York Cinemas earlier announced on its official social media handle that the film would not hit theatres before April 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Plate-Sized ‘Momo Paratha’, But Netizens Say It’s Actually A Popular Tibetan Dish
Viral Video Shows Plate-Sized ‘Momo Paratha’, But Netizens Say It’s Actually A Popular Tibetan Dish
Security Breach In Navi Mumbai: Inebriated Housekeeping Staff Flees In ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ Vehicle, Sparks Chaos During Holi
Security Breach In Navi Mumbai: Inebriated Housekeeping Staff Flees In ‘Nirbhaya Squad’ Vehicle, Sparks Chaos During Holi
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Resume Tomorrow After Two-Day Festival Break; Schedule Changed For Middle East Regions
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Resume Tomorrow After Two-Day Festival Break; Schedule Changed For Middle East Regions
Nepal Prepares For Crucial General Elections On March 5 Under Heavy Security Arrangements
Nepal Prepares For Crucial General Elections On March 5 Under Heavy Security Arrangements

Jana Nayagan To Not Release In April 2026

In an official announcement issued on February 14, the statement read, "Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest. All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."

However, as of now, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Read Also
'Vijay Deserves The Farewell...' Jana Nayagan Producer Apologises To Fans Amid Censor Row, Calls It...
article-image

About Jana Nayagan

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

Jana Nayagan is set to be Vijay's final film, following his announcement that he will retire from acting after a 33-year-long career in the film industry.

Follow us on