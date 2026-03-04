Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay During Speech In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur: 'You May Try To Silence Me...'

Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Jana Nayagan Delay | Photo Via X

Jana Nayagan, starring actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay, is currently embroiled in a legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, the film has been indefinitely delayed due to censorship issues. Addressing a gathering of supporters in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his political campaign, Vijay also spoke about the delay of his much-awaited film.

Vijay Speaks On Jana Nayagan Delay

The actor was quoted by ANI as saying, "Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jana Nayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign."

Amid the delay of Jana Nayagan, Canadian distributor and cinema chain York Cinemas earlier announced on its official social media handle that the film would not hit theatres before April 2026.

Jana Nayagan To Not Release In April 2026

In an official announcement issued on February 14, the statement read, "Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest. All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support."

However, as of now, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

About Jana Nayagan

The film also features an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

Jana Nayagan is set to be Vijay's final film, following his announcement that he will retire from acting after a 33-year-long career in the film industry.