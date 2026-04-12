Jana Nayagan Leak: Cyber Crime Department Arrests 6 For Illegal Circulation Of Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Content

6 Arrested For Piracy of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Content | Photo Via YouTube

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay's unreleased film Jana Nayagan has been leaked on piracy websites, sparking outrage in the film industry amid delays over CBFC certification issues and a postponed Pongal release. Following the Friday leak, six individuals for the illegal circulation of content from Vijay's final film.

6 Arrested Over Piracy Leak Of Jana Nayagan

The makers’ legal team, represented by Vijayan Subhramanium, took to X to confirm that six people have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Department. "The Cyber Crime Department has already arrested 6 persons in connection with the illegal circulation of leaked content from #Jana Nayagan. Any person downloading, forwarding, sharing or circulating leaked scenes in any form through social media or digital platforms will be traced and subjected to immediate criminal prosecution. Strict action will follow without exception," wrote Subhramanium.

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Jana Nayagan Makers Take Legal Action After Film Gets Leaked

KVN Productions issued an official statement saying that legal action has been taken, urging people not to watch or share any leaked material, and adding with 'utmost shock and urgency' that certain scenes had been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated, posing a serious threat of widespread digital leakage across social media platforms.

Jana Nayagan Cast

Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Earlier, Vijay had indirectly commented on the delay, alleging a "blame game" involving the central government over certification issues.

As of now, Thalapathy Vijay has not reacted to the leak of Jana Nayagan, maintaining silence on the controversy so far.