'Heartbreaking, Years Of Efforts & Passion....': Sonu Sood Demands Strict Action Over Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leak

Sonu Sood calls Jana Nayagan leak "heartbreaking" | Photo Via Instagram

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay's unreleased film Jana Nayagan, which was recently leaked on piracy websites, has shaken the film industry. The film marks his final project following his announcement that he will retire from acting after a 33-year-long career. Jana Nayagan, originally slated for a January 9 release, was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not certify it.

Sonu Sood On Jana Nayagan Leak

Sonu Sood has now demanded strict action against the leak, stating that it is 'heartbreaking' to see Jana Nayagan getting leaked online. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, April 10, Sood wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to see a film like Jananayagan get leaked online. The sleepless nights, years of effort and passion that go into making a film… only those involved truly understand. It’s like their baby."

He added, "Piracy is not just illegal, it’s a complete disregard for every artist and technician behind it. This needs strict action. Standing in support of @actorvijay. Let’s respect cinema."

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Jana Nayagan Makers Take Legal Action After Film Gets Leaked

Earlier, the makers, KVN Productions, issued an official statement urging people not to watch or share any leaked material, stating with 'utmost shock and urgency' that certain scenes had been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated, posing a serious threat of widespread digital leakage across social media platforms.

The legal notice read, "It is hereby informed that any dwnloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action."

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As of now, Thalapathy Vijay has not reacted to the leak of Jana Nayagan, maintaining silence on the controversy so far.