'Let's Not Encourage Piracy': Pooja Hegde Disheartened After Her Film Jana Nayagan Gets Leaked Online

Pooja Hegde On Jana Nayagan leak |

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan was leaked online, and clips of the film went viral on social media. The makers have reacted to it and warned people from viewing, downloading, or forwarding the film's leaked content. Now, the female lead of Jana Nayagan, Pooja Hegde, has reacted to the leak of her film, and she is disheartened.

The actress on her Instagram story wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough-not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves.. plus don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way. So let's watch it the right way.. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians. -PH (sic)."

South Indian Celebrities Condemn Jana Nayagan Leak

Many South Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Jiiva, Suriya, Vijay Deverakonda and others took to social media to condemn the leak of Jana Nayagan, and show their support to the makers of the film.

However, Thalapathy Vijay is yet to react to the online leak of his final film.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan was slated to release January 9, 2026. But, the movie didn't get the certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. Later, the makers got involved in a legal case with the CBFC. However, the movie is yet to be certified, and it is under review by the revising committee of the board.