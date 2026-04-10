'Jana Nayagan Being Leaked Has Hurt An Entire Industry': Suriya & Karthi Sivakumar Stand In Support Of Thalapathy Vijay, Call Piracy 'Unforgivable'

Meiyazhagan Actor Karthi Sivakumar & Suriya Sivakumar Stand In Support Of Thalapthy Vijay |

Kanguva actor Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, has extended his support to Thalapathy Vijay after reports of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan being leaked ahead of its theatrical release. Calling the incident “heartbreaking and unfair,” Suriya strongly condemned the act of piracy. As several South film industry members voiced support for Vijay and the team of Jana Nayagan, Suriya also joined in, urging fans to avoid watching or sharing any leaked content.

Famed actor and producer of Tamil cinema, Suriya, reacted to the leak of Jana Nayagan, saying, "Heartbreaking and unfair- an entire team’s passion reduced to this." He further appealed to the audience not to watch, share or discuss the leaked film, adding, "I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work."

Heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team’s passion reduced to this. I request you all with honesty, please don’t watch, share, or discuss the film here. Respect their work. I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable!#JanaNayagan — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 10, 2026

Suriya ended his post with a note, saying, "I stand with my friends and condemn the act, it’s unforgivable!"

Meiyazhagan actor Karthi Sivakumar aka Karthi also reacted and stood by Vijay’s side. He tweeted, "#JanaNayagan being leaked has hurt an entire industry." He called the leak “unfair, unethical and condemnable” and urged the audience to support the film, saying, "I appeal to our audience to stand with the team and uphold the spirit of cinema by watching it the right way."

#JanaNayagan being leaked has hurt an entire industry.



This act is unfair, unethical and condemnable.



I appeal to our audience to stand with the team and uphold the spirit of cinema by watching it the right way. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) April 10, 2026

Besides Suriya and Karthi, several prominent film personalities from the South Indian industry also extended their support to Thalapathy Vijay following the leak of Jana Nayagan. Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan (SK), Jai, Bobby Deol, GV Prakash Kumar (GVP), Khushbu Sundar, Mirnaa, Vijay Antony, Jiiva, Kavin, SKN (Srinivasaa Chitturi, Taxiwaala producer), Prem Kumar, Archana Kalpathi, Rathna Kumar, Vijayasarathy, Mahath, Vishal, Suresh Kamatchi, Sibi Sathyaraj, and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj voiced their strong condemnation of piracy and urged audiences to support the film in theatres.

Following the leak, the makers issued an official statement on social media, urging people to immediately delete the circulated clips. The production house also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in the illegal distribution of the content.

They further revealed that "certain scenes and, in some cases, most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied, and circulated by unidentified individuals," expressing serious concern over the breach and its impact on the film’s release.