'How Are People Getting Away...': R Madhavan Calls Thalapathy Vijay's Unreleased Film Jana Nayagan Leak 'Heartbreaking & Troubling'

R Madhavan Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak | Photo Via Instagram

Actor R Madhavan strongly reacted to the leak of Thalapathy Vijay’s unreleased film Jana Nayagan. The film, originally slated for a January 9 release, has faced multiple delays amid CBFC certification issues. Following the leak, six individuals were arrested by the Chennai Cyber Crime Police after a complaint filed by KVN Productions.

R Madhavan Reacts To Jana Nayagan Leak

Actor R Madhavan took to X (formerly Twitter) replying to Suriya’s condemnation of the leak, writing on Monday, April 13, expressing concern over the incident. He wrote, "I totally agree, and this is extremely heartbreaking and troubling. How are people getting away with this. Please respect the hard work of all the people involved with this film. Please do avoid watch it it on the pirated platforms..."

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Jana Nayagan Makers Take Legal Action After Film Gets Leaked

KVN Productions issued an official statement saying that legal action has been taken, urging people not to watch or share any leaked material, and adding with 'utmost shock and urgency' that certain scenes had been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated, posing a serious threat of widespread digital leakage across social media platforms.

Jana Nayagan Cast

Jana Nayagan also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

The political thriller, touted as Vijay's last film before his political career, was originally scheduled for release on January 9, but was delayed due to the CBFC's failure to certify it on time.

As of now, Thalapathy Vijay has not reacted to the leak of Jana Nayagan, maintaining silence on the controversy so far.