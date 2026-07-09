Jana Nayagan: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Final Film Gets 'A' Certificate From CBFC

Jana Nayagan Gets 'A' Certificate | Instagram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's final movie, Jana Nayagan, has received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The movie has received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC, and the details are now available on the board's official website.

The movie's runtime is 183.11 minutes, which means it is three hours, three minutes, and 11 seconds long. Reportedly, the CBFC asked the makers of Jana Nayagan to make some changes and cuts. However, the details about them are not yet known. The certificate was granted on Thursday, July 9.

Jana Nayagan Release Delay

Jana Nayagan was slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, but the movie didn't receive a certificate from the CBFC, so the release was delayed. The makers went to court, but after a few weeks of legal battle against the board, they withdrew the case, and the Vijay starrer was submitted to the CBFC Revising Committee.

Now, after months of waiting, the film has finally been certified.