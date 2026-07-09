Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan To Release In Theatres On July 24? Here's What We Know

After months of uncertainty surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, a fresh update has reignited excitement among fans. While the makers have not officially announced a release date, the film's Canadian distributor, York Cinemas, indicated that the project could arrive in theatres on July 24.

York Cinemas shared the announcement on social media, writing, "Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24."

Although the production house has remained silent, the distributor's post is the strongest indication so far that Jana Nayagan is preparing for its theatrical release later this month. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film, which is Vijay's final movie before he shifts his full focus to politics.

🔥 Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan💥



🇨🇦 Canada Release by York Cinemas

🎬 Igniting screens from July 24.



Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration.

Stay tuned for tickets 🎫#thalapathyvijay #yorkcinemas pic.twitter.com/CcyiZAZqUp — York Cinemas (@yorkcinemas) July 8, 2026

The film was initially slated for a Pongal release on January 9 but was postponed after it reportedly did not receive its censor certificate in time. According to reports, the makers have since incorporated the changes suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the certification process is now believed to be nearing completion.

The release speculation intensified recently after a purported censor certificate claiming the film had received an 'A' certificate surfaced online. However, it was later confirmed to be fake. With reports suggesting the official certification process is almost complete and the overseas distributor announcing a release date, expectations among fans have risen once again.

The six-month delay has also affected the film's business. Industry reports claim the producers recently met distributors to revise earlier minimum guarantee agreements and shift them to a distribution-based model following the prolonged postponement. Distributors who had invested in the project months ago were reportedly informed about the revised terms.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has remained one of Tamil cinema's most talked-about unreleased films since its postponement. Every development surrounding the project has generated interest, with audiences eagerly waiting for the makers to officially confirm the worldwide release date.