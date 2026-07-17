Vijay's Jana Nayagan Ticket Prices Capped At ₹190 In Tamil Nadu Amid Massive Demand: Report

With anticipation building for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Tamil Nadu has reportedly decided to keep ticket prices under control despite the film's soaring demand. According to reports, tickets for the actor's much-awaited final film will be capped at Rs 190 in the state, ensuring that audiences are not charged inflated prices during its theatrical release.

Reports suggest that advance bookings in Tamil Nadu will begin on July 19. Trade tracker Sacnilk has stated that Jana Nayagan had already crossed Rs 4 crore in worldwide advance bookings by July 16, driven by a strong response in overseas markets.

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While several states have adopted dynamic pricing for high-demand releases, Tamil Nadu is expected to continue with its government-approved ticket pricing policy. According to NDTV, theatre owners in the state have been asked to strictly follow the approved rates. The report also claimed that authorities may monitor theatres to prevent unofficial premium pricing, which is often seen during major star releases.

The report further stated that Vijay wanted the release to remain smooth and did not want the film to receive special treatment because of his political position.

Ticket prices, however, are higher in some neighbouring states. In Karnataka, where flexible pricing is permitted, first-day morning show tickets for Jana Nayagan have reportedly been sold for anywhere between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000.

The film is also generating strong interest outside South India. According to reports, the lack of major Hindi releases during the same period could work in its favour and help attract larger audiences across the country.

Several cities are also preparing for special early-morning screenings. While select theatres in Mumbai's Tamil-speaking hubs, including Malad, Sion and Andheri, are planning 4 am shows, cinemas across South India are expected to begin screenings from 6 am on release day.

Adding to the excitement, fans are eagerly waiting to see the film's title card, which is reportedly expected to introduce Vijay as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay."

Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has already become popular ahead of its release.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is scheduled to hit theatres on July 23 after being postponed from its original Pongal release. The film will also release in Telugu as Jana Nayakudu and in Hindi as Jan Neta.