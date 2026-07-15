 Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay Confirms His Final Film To Hit Big Screens On July 23
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Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay Confirms His Final Film To Hit Big Screens On July 23

There were reports that Jana Nayagan will be released on July 23, 2026, but now Thalapathy Vijay has confirmed the release date.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay Confirms His Final Film To Hit Big Screens On July 23
Jana Nayagan Release Date | X (Twitter)

After getting delayed for more than six months, finally, Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is slated to hit the big screens on July 23, 2026. While there were earlier reports about the movie's release date, on Wednesday, Vijay shared a new poster of Jana Nayagan and confirmed that the film will release on July 23.

Meanwhile, the production house also announced the release date and wrote, "Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. #JanaNayaganFromJuly23 #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 #JanNetaFromJuly23 (sic)."

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