Vijay's Jana Nayagan 6 AM Shows Sell Out In Bengaluru Within Minutes

The excitement surrounding Vijay's Jana Nayagan is at an all-time high even before advance bookings have opened in Tamil Nadu. In Bengaluru, where ticket sales have already begun, the much-awaited 6 am First Day First Show (FDFS) sold out within minutes.

Bengaluru theatres have scheduled 6 am screenings, making them the earliest available shows for the film. The coveted FDFS tickets disappeared almost instantly, with many Vijay fans now reportedly planning to travel to nearby towns to catch the first screening.

While Karnataka has already opened advance bookings, Tamil Nadu is expected to begin ticket sales on July 19. The first shows of Jana Nayagan in the state are likely to start around 9 am, in line with its usual release pattern.

With an estimated release across 7,000 to 8,000 screens worldwide, Jana Nayagan is set to be one of India's biggest theatrical releases, according to Sacnilk.

Strong response in overseas markets

The film's popularity is not limited to India. Advance bookings have also received an overwhelming response overseas, particularly in the UK, where the distributor revealed that thousands of tickets were sold within the first hour of bookings opening.

In Canada, VIP members will receive early access to advance bookings, adding to the global excitement ahead of the film's release.

Another major attraction for international audiences is that Jana Nayagan will be screened completely uncut in the UK.

CBFC clearance after multiple edits

In India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an 'A' certificate after months of delay. The certification came after the makers implemented 12 cuts, including edits to political references and other sensitive scenes, ahead of the film's July 23 release.

The title slate has also been modified. Vijay's name will now appear as 'The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C. Joseph Vijay'.

Vijay's final film

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay's final film before his full-time political journey. Originally conceived as a farewell project for his fans ahead of the elections, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.