Director H Vinoth Reveals Why Vijay Stayed Silent On Jana Nayagan Leak: 'It Could Have Become The Criticism'

Ahead of the release of Jana Nayagan , director H Vinoth opened up about why actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay chose not to publicly address the film's leak months before its theatrical release. According to the filmmaker, any appeal from the actor-politician could have sparked unnecessary political controversy instead of helping the situation.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai during the film's final promotional event on Tuesday (July 21), Vinoth was asked why Vijay never urged fans to avoid watching the leaked high-definition version of the film after it surfaced online.

Explaining the reason, the director said, "Had Vijay given an appeal, it may have been said that there are so many problems in the country, including the farmers' issue. When he did not make an appeal on such matters, why was he doing it now? That could have become the criticism."

Vinoth added that the leak was a legal matter and was handled by the authorities after the producer filed a complaint. "I think Vijay sir did not involve himself because it may have deviated the matter and led to criticism," he said.

H Vinoth dismisses political conspiracy claims

The director also rejected allegations that the leak had been orchestrated to benefit Vijay politically ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Calling the claims unfounded, Vinoth said the accusations had troubled him.

"A film made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore cannot be leaked just like that. Even if such a conspiracy had existed, the authorities would have uncovered it within a matter of hours or days," he said.

He further pointed out that Vijay was not serving as the CM when the leak occurred and had no political authority at the time. "He was not the Chief Minister then. These allegations are being made only for political mileage," Vinoth added.

'We have finally reached the end of a problem'

Opening up on the film's delayed release, Vinoth admitted that the seven-month wait had been emotionally exhausting for everyone involved. "There is a sense of relief, like we have finally reached the end of a problem. And we believe we will get justice for it from the public," he said.

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he transitions into full-time politics. Directed by H Vinoth, the political drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain.

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release, the film was delayed due to certification issues and legal hurdles. It is now set to hit theatres on July 23.