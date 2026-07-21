'CM Vijay Sir's First Film...': Director H Vinoth Hints That Jana Nayagan Might Not Be Actor-Turned-Politician's Last Movie

Is Jana Nayagan Vijay's Last Film? | Instagram

Actor-turned-politician and the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, had announced that Jana Nayagan will be his last film. The movie, after getting delayed for around seven months, is finally going to release on July 23, 2026, and the actor's fans are super excited about it. However, the fans have also been upset that this will be the last time they will get to watch Vijay on the big screen.

But the twist is that Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth has hinted that maybe it is not his last film. During an interview with Cinema Vikatan, the filmmaker said, “Whether this is really his last film, no one can say for sure. But you could say this is CM Vijay sir’s first film."

Further talking about Jana Nayagan, the director stated that it is not just a commercial film, but an important political film. He added, "It’s not just made to praise on TV or to glorify Vijay sir. It talks about very sensitive politics. Even if people have seen or already know about this politics, I think watching this will spark a lot of discussion. So, the success of this movie is our success too."

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking

Jana Nayagan has, till now, sold more than 4 lakh tickets for its first day. According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs. 11.70 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 16.58 crore gross.

So, it is confirmed that the movie will take a double-digit opening, but it will be interesting to see if it will be able to beat Leo's day-one collection. The film, which also starred Trisha, had minted Rs. 64.80 crore net on its first day at the box office in India.

Jana Nayagan Controversy

Jana Nayagan was all set to release on January 9, 2026. But, as it didn't receive a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, it was delayed. The makers went to court, but after a few weeks, the legal battle with the board ended as they withdrew the case.

Read Also Jana Nayagan Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay Confirms His Final Film To Hit Big Screens On July 23

Later, the movie was submitted to the Revising Committee. Finally, Jana Nayagan was certified by the CBFC earlier this year. It reportedly received an 'A' certificate after multiple cuts and changes.